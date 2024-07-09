Pakistan: Incentives for moving to Tuscany, Italy

8 July 2024_ The Italian government has announced a program to encourage relocation to rural villages in Tuscany, offering up to 30,000 euros, equivalent to around 90 lakh Pakistani rupees. The initiative aims to counteract the demographic decline in the region, with a fund of 2.8 million euros allocated in June 2024. The beneficiaries will be able to use the funds to renovate their homes, thus contributing to the socio-economic improvement of the mountain areas. The program is open to Italian citizens, European Union residents and non-EU citizens with a 10-year visa for Italy. Urduwire.com reports it. Applications to participate in the program can be submitted until July 27, 2024.