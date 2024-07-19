Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Increase in Appellate Tribunals to speed up tax cases

July 18, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to increase the number of Appellate Tribunals to 100 to speed up...

19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to increase the number of Appellate Tribunals to 100 to speed up resolution of tax cases. During a review meeting on reforms and digitalisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Sharif also called for an increase in Appellate Tribunals for customs cases and creation of a dashboard to evaluate their performance. The Prime Minister underlined the need to improve the tax refund system, after uncovering fraud worth Rs800 billion in the last four months. He also emphasized the importance of zero tolerance for late payments of VAT refunds and called for an immediate strategy to recover illegally issued refunds. Pakistan Today reports it. Sharif also ordered the complete digitization of the FBR's Fraud Detection and Investigation Department and implementation of a unified VAT system for all taxpayers by October.

