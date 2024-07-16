Pakistan: Increase in fuel prices

16 July 2024_ The federal government of Pakistan has announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products, with an increase of Rs9.99 per liter for petrol and Rs6.18 per liter for diesel. According to a notification from the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been increased to Rs272.95 per litre, while high speed diesel (HSD) has been increased to Rs273.83 per litre. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said the increase was based on international market trends. The new prices will come into effect from July 16, 2024. Pakistan Today reports. The government justified the increase as necessary to maintain economic stability and meet the financial needs of the energy sector.