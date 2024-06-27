Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Pakistan: Increase in public debt in the first eight months of the fiscal year

27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 26, 2024_ In the first eight months of the fiscal year, Pakistan's public debt exceeded the sum of the previous two years. According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government borrowed 1.7 trillion rupees from July to February, compared to 1.5 trillion in the same period last year. The increase in debt has been attributed to the growing fiscal deficit and the government's efforts to finance its expenses. Analysts have expressed concern about rising debt and its impact on the economy, urging the government to control spending and raise revenue. The Daily The Pak Banker reports it. Experts suggest urgent measures to reduce reliance on loans and stabilize the economy.

