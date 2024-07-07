Pakistan: Increase in taxes and bills puts the population in crisis

7 July 2024_ The increase in taxes and bills is bringing the Pakistani population to its knees, already burdened by economic difficulties. Even the media, usually supportive of the PML-N-led government, is expressing popular discontent. The situation is aggravated by the monitoring of four million mobile phone users by the authorities, trying to prevent protests. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed these surveillance measures during a hearing at the Islamabad High Court. Dawn.com reports it. The economic crisis and growing insecurity in the country risk creating an explosive situation with no outlet for the population's anger and desperation.