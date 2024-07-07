Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Increase in taxes and bills puts the population in crisis

7 July 2024_ The increase in taxes and bills is bringing the Pakistani population to its knees, already burdened by economic difficulties. Even the...

Pakistan: Increase in taxes and bills puts the population in crisis
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

7 July 2024_ The increase in taxes and bills is bringing the Pakistani population to its knees, already burdened by economic difficulties. Even the media, usually supportive of the PML-N-led government, is expressing popular discontent. The situation is aggravated by the monitoring of four million mobile phone users by the authorities, trying to prevent protests. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed these surveillance measures during a hearing at the Islamabad High Court. Dawn.com reports it. The economic crisis and growing insecurity in the country risk creating an explosive situation with no outlet for the population's anger and desperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it hearing at popular discontent pressing
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza