01 August 2024_ A committee of Pakistan's National Assembly reported that terrorist attacks in the country have increased significantly since 2021, with more than 2,300 incidents and more than 1,378 casualties. Foreign Affairs Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi underlined that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) threat from Afghanistan is a priority for Islamabad. During the meeting, the need for bilateral cooperation with the Afghan government to address security concerns was also discussed. The source of this information is brecorder.com. Pakistan continues to work to manage relations with Afghanistan, which is crucial to the country's internal stability and security.