Pakistan: Industrial and agricultural cooperation with China strengthened during Shehbaz Sharif's visit

25 July 2024_ During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China, greater cooperation was agreed in key sectors such as industrial development, agricultural modernization and technology. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will enter its phase II, aiming to integrate the development of five strategic corridors in line with Pakistan's 5Es strategy. Chinese Consul General in Lahore Zhao Shiren underlined the importance of these developments and China's support for Pakistan, highlighting the historicity of bilateral relations. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. China, which initiated CPEC to improve Pakistan's infrastructure and economy, continues to view Pakistan as a key strategic partner.