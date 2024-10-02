Pakistan: Inflation falls to record low of 6.93% in September 2024

02 October 2024_ Pakistan's inflation rate fell to 6.93% in September 2024, the lowest level in 44 months, marking the second consecutive month of single-digit inflation. This decline was supported by stabilized commodity prices and improved efficiency in supply chains. In addition, the average inflation rate for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 fell to 9.19%, compared to double-digit rates in previous years. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. Economists warn that maintaining high real interest rates could threaten debt sustainability, suggesting a significant reduction in the monetary policy rate to stimulate economic activity.