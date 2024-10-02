Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Inflation falls to record low of 6.93% in September 2024

02 October 2024_ Pakistan's inflation rate fell to 6.93% in September 2024, the lowest level in 44 months, marking the second consecutive month of...

Pakistan: Inflation falls to record low of 6.93% in September 2024
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 October 2024_ Pakistan's inflation rate fell to 6.93% in September 2024, the lowest level in 44 months, marking the second consecutive month of single-digit inflation. This decline was supported by stabilized commodity prices and improved efficiency in supply chains. In addition, the average inflation rate for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 fell to 9.19%, compared to double-digit rates in previous years. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. Economists warn that maintaining high real interest rates could threaten debt sustainability, suggesting a significant reduction in the monetary policy rate to stimulate economic activity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
interest rates source policy secondo
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza