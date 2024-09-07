07 September 2024_ A critical analysis of Pakistan's internal struggles highlights foreign policy challenges and the urgency of responsible governance in an interconnected global context. The country is facing serious domestic problems, including fiscal reforms, political stability and security, while its foreign policy remains uncertain. Despite the challenges, the government seems uninterested in resolving the fundamental issues plaguing Pakistani society. The source of this information is nation.com.pk. The current situation requires urgent attention to ensure social cohesion and economic stability in the country, which is a nuclear power and plays a crucial role in the South Asian region.