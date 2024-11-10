Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Pakistan: International condolences after Quetta railway station attack

November 10, 2024_ World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, have expressed their condolences to...

Pakistan: International condolences after Quetta railway station attack
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, have expressed their condolences to Pakistan following the attack at the Quetta railway station. In his letter, Putin expressed deep regret over the tragedy, stressing Russia's solidarity. The attack has sparked a strong international reaction, highlighting the importance of global cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Quetta railway station is a major railway hub in the Balochistan province, which is known for its security challenges. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, which highlighted the need for concerted action to prevent similar attacks in the future.

in Evidenza