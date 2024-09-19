Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: International Workshop on Viral Surveillance with the Support of Italy
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ A four-day international workshop titled "Metagenomics-based Approach for Viral Disease Surveillance" was inaugurated at COMSATS University in Islamabad, Pakistan. The event is a collaboration between the Commission for Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) in Trieste, Italy, and COMSATS University. Pakistan's Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, stressed the importance of a robust viral disease surveillance system for the economic and social security of the country. Dr. Emanuele Buratti, Scientific Coordinator of ICGEB, highlighted the institute's commitment to promoting scientific research in low- and middle-income countries. The news is reported by pakobserver.net. This workshop represents a significant step in scientific cooperation between Pakistan and Italy, contributing to improving the capacity to respond to health emergencies.

