August 17, 2024_ There are signs of normalization in social media access in Pakistan, suggesting the government has completed its recent network changes. IT Minister Shaza Fatima confirmed a vague update to a ‘web management system’, while the freelance sector complains of a 30% reduction in business due to slow connections. Internet outages have led to an estimated $300 million in losses, running counter to government policies to boost IT exports. The Pakistan Software Houses Association has expressed concern over the situation, which could push professionals to look abroad for opportunities, dailytimes.com.pk reported. The current situation highlights the need for a balance between digital security and national economic interests.