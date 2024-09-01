Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Internet outages hamper mobility in Karachi

Pakistan: Internet outages hamper mobility in Karachi
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ Recent internet disruptions in Pakistan have had a significant impact on mobility, especially in Karachi, where many citizens are struggling to book transportation. The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association has reported that the government's use of surveillance technology has reduced internet speeds by 30-40%, further complicating the daily lives of freelancers and workers. The situation highlights the lack of adequate technology infrastructure in a country with a young and mobile population, as reported by tribune.com.pk. With internet access considered a fundamental right in many nations, the situation in Pakistan raises concerns about mobility and individual freedom.

