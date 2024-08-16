Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
August 16, 2024_ Recent connectivity issues in Pakistan, caused by the installation of a government firewall, are negatively impacting the country's...

Pakistan: Internet Outages Hurt National IT Industry
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
August 16, 2024_ Recent connectivity issues in Pakistan, caused by the installation of a government firewall, are negatively impacting the country's IT industry. Experts report that internet speeds have decreased by 30-40%, causing financial losses and hurting productivity. Companies, such as xWave and AlphaRages, have reported disruptions in online services, negatively impacting operations and customer confidence. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. The authorities are facing increasing pressure to resolve the situation, as the IT sector is a crucial part of Pakistan's economy.

