Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Intimidation and corruption in Parliament against opposition

18 October 2024_ Members of Pakistan's opposition have alleged intimidation and bribery offers from the government to gain support for a...

Pakistan: Intimidation and corruption in Parliament against opposition
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 October 2024_ Members of Pakistan's opposition have alleged intimidation and bribery offers from the government to gain support for a controversial constitutional amendment. PTI lawmakers have reported being threatened and offered up to Rs 3 billion to support the bill. An atmosphere of fear has emerged during parliamentary sessions, with allegations of PTI members being kidnapped and pressure from security forces. The situation has raised questions about the legitimacy of government actions at a time when a consensus on constitutional reforms is being sought. The news was reported by dawn.com. Political tensions in Pakistan continue to rise, with the government facing criticism over its approach to the opposition and the security situation in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
security situation security forces security tensions in Pakistan continue
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza