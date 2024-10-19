Pakistan: Intimidation and corruption in Parliament against opposition

18 October 2024_ Members of Pakistan's opposition have alleged intimidation and bribery offers from the government to gain support for a controversial constitutional amendment. PTI lawmakers have reported being threatened and offered up to Rs 3 billion to support the bill. An atmosphere of fear has emerged during parliamentary sessions, with allegations of PTI members being kidnapped and pressure from security forces. The situation has raised questions about the legitimacy of government actions at a time when a consensus on constitutional reforms is being sought. The news was reported by dawn.com. Political tensions in Pakistan continue to rise, with the government facing criticism over its approach to the opposition and the security situation in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.