Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Investigation team formed for anti-state social media campaigns

July 27, 2024_ The federal government of Pakistan has established a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate organized social media...

Pakistan: Investigation team formed for anti-state social media campaigns
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 27, 2024_ The federal government of Pakistan has established a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate organized social media disinformation campaigns against the state. The JIT has been formed under Section 30 of the Prevention of Cyber Crimes (Peca) Act, 2016 and will be headed by the Inspector General of Islamabad Police. Members include senior officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad Police, with the aim of identifying and prosecuting those responsible for such campaigns. The creation of the JIT follows the establishment of special courts by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government to deal with cases under the Peca Act. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The JIT will be tasked with restoring order and security in the country by addressing the threats posed by online disinformation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
five member Joint Investigation Team social media organized social media campaigns against
