Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Pakistan: Ishaq Dar announces economic growth towards G20

October 10, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan’s economy is on the path of sustainable growth to...

Pakistan: Ishaq Dar announces economic growth towards G20
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan’s economy is on the path of sustainable growth to join the G20 club. Speaking at the Pakistan-Saudi Business Forum in Islamabad, he highlighted the government’s efforts for economic stability and investment potential of the country. Dar recalled that Pakistan had become the world’s 24th largest economy in 2017, but the process was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and internal and external factors. He also highlighted the importance of Pakistan-Saudi relations, thanking the Saudi leadership for supporting them during the recent economic challenges, pakistantoday.com.pk reported. The Deputy Prime Minister invited Saudi investors to participate in key sectors such as agriculture and renewable energy, highlighting the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia to the economic development of both countries.

