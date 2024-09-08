Pakistan: Ishaq Dar Denies Country's International Isolation

07 September 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that the claims of Pakistan’s international isolation have been debunked thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan has won a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, receiving 182 votes, a significant increase from the previous one. Dar stressed Pakistan’s commitment to addressing global issues such as Palestine, Kashmir and Islamophobia during his tenure at the Council. This was reported by app.com.pk. Furthermore, the Pakistani government is working to restore flights between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, a major step for the Pakistani diaspora in the country.