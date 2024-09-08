Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Ishaq Dar Denies Country's International Isolation

07 September 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that the claims of Pakistan’s international isolation have been...

Pakistan: Ishaq Dar Denies Country's International Isolation
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that the claims of Pakistan’s international isolation have been debunked thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan has won a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, receiving 182 votes, a significant increase from the previous one. Dar stressed Pakistan’s commitment to addressing global issues such as Palestine, Kashmir and Islamophobia during his tenure at the Council. This was reported by app.com.pk. Furthermore, the Pakistani government is working to restore flights between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, a major step for the Pakistani diaspora in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pakistani government Deputy Prime Minister stressed Pakistan's pachistano
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza