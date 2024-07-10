Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: ISI authorized to intercept calls and messages for national security

July 10, 2024_ The Pakistani government has authorized the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept and trace calls and messages to prevent...

10 luglio 2024 | 12.14
July 10, 2024_ The Pakistani government has authorized the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept and trace calls and messages to prevent crimes against national security. Federal authorities granted the ISI the power to monitor communications under the Telecommunications Act, which permits such activity in the name of national security. The measure was described as precautionary and priority due to current security threats in the region. The government has ensured that these operations will be conducted in compliance with the law and without violating citizens' rights. Pakistan Today reports it. The decision has sparked political debate, with some arguing it is necessary for security and others concerned about possible abuses and violations of civil liberties.

