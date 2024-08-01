Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Islamabad and Tehran seek to strengthen diplomatic ties after tensions

July 31, 2024_ Pakistan and Iran are working to strengthen their diplomatic relations after recent tensions due to military exchanges. The visit of...

01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
July 31, 2024_ Pakistan and Iran are working to strengthen their diplomatic relations after recent tensions due to military exchanges. The visit of Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, to Tehran for the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian marks a significant moment in the relations between the two countries. Despite the cancellation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's participation due to health reasons, Dar's visit underlines Pakistan's commitment to maintaining strong ties with Iran. Recent tensions had emerged following mutual airstrikes, but now both countries are trying to de-escalate the situation, as reported by nation.com.pk. The international community is carefully observing these developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution of the recent disputes.

