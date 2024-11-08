Pakistan: Islamabad, Beijing collaborate for the safety of Chinese citizens

08 November 2024_ Islamabad and Beijing have agreed on a joint strategy to prevent terrorist attacks against Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. The decision was taken after a recent incident of violence involving two Chinese nationals in Karachi, where a security guard was injured. During a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, a willingness to improve security for Chinese projects, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was expressed. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. The safety of Chinese workers has become a priority for Islamabad, which has faced criticism for the lack of adequate protection amid rising violence against Chinese nationals in the country.