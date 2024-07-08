Pakistan: Islamabad between economic reforms and social challenges

July 8, 2024_ Islamabad is trying to balance relations with the West and emerging Asia by making its counterterrorism policy more transparent. The city is implementing tough International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to raise more than $6 billion to stabilize the economy, while increasing dependence on China and Saudi Arabia for investment. Despite some positive economic developments, such as growth in exports and remittances, the economy remains stagnant. Energy and tax reforms, although painful, are necessary to contain the fiscal deficit. Dawn.com reports it. However, rising energy prices and taxes are worsening social inequalities, with widespread protests among citizens and businesses.