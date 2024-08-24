Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Islamabad Court Raises Doubts Over Enforced Disappearances

August 24, 2024_ The Islamabad High Court has expressed concern over the government's possible involvement in enforced disappearances during a...

24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 24, 2024_ The Islamabad High Court has expressed concern over the government’s possible involvement in enforced disappearances during a hearing on two missing brothers linked to former PTI social media leader Azhar Mashwani. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb questioned the government’s lack of action despite assurances from the Deputy Advocate General of high-level contacts. During the hearing, it emerged that despite investigations and geofencing, no useful information was found. The source of this news is dailytimes.com.pk. The court ordered further investigation and summoned the Islamabad Inspector General of Police to clarify the situation regarding another missing PTI worker, Faizan.

