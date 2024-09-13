Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
Pakistan: Islamabad Court Seeks Clarification on Imran Khan's Military Trial

13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ The Islamabad High Court has sought clarification from the Advocate General of Pakistan on the possibility of a military trial for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the May 9 case. While hearing Imran's petition, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb raised questions about the custody and potential military trial. The petition was filed under Article 199 of the Constitution, which allows the court to grant an injunction when there is no adequate remedy under the law. Imran's lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar argued that his client should not be tried under the Army Act. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Imran Khan is a Pakistani politician and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who served as Prime Minister from 2018 until his dismissal in 2022.

