Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Pakistan: Islamabad Court Seeks Medical Check-up for PTI Founder

October 22, 2024_ The Islamabad High Court has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, seeking a response on a medical check-up request...

Pakistan: Islamabad Court Seeks Medical Check-up for PTI Founder
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ The Islamabad High Court has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, seeking a response on a medical check-up request from the personal doctors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. During the hearing, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb said that a decision would be taken the next day. Advocate Khalid Yousaf represented Imran Khan, while the State Council informed that the founder is already undergoing medical check-ups three times a day. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. PTI is a political party in Pakistan founded by Imran Khan, a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is currently in prison.

in Evidenza