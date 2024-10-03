Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Islamabad expresses concern over escalating conflicts in Middle East
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
03 October 2024_ Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, urging all parties to prioritise peace. Tensions have risen after Iran fired missiles at Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Pakistani authorities are on high alert over the possible repercussions of a large-scale conflict, given the geographical proximity between Pakistan and Iran. Islamabad has reiterated its support for a diplomatic solution and called on the UN to intervene to maintain peace in the region, tribune.com.pk reported. The current situation raises concerns about the stability of Pakistan, which is already affected by regional conflicts and instability in Afghanistan. Authorities are hoping that major powers can prevent an escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel.

