Pakistan: Islamabad Lawyers Oppose Constitutional Amendments to Defend Judicial Independence

October 4, 2024_ Leading bar associations in Islamabad have rejected the recent constitutional changes, vowing to actively resist their implementation. Representatives of the associations expressed concerns at a press conference that the changes could undermine the independence of the judiciary by reducing the powers of the Supreme Court. Lawyers have also announced a National Bar Congress on October 7 to mobilize support against the changes, Pakistan Today reported. The legal associations have accused the changes of favoring politically aligned judges, threatening the integrity of Pakistan's judiciary.