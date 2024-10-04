Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Islamabad Lawyers Oppose Constitutional Amendments to Defend Judicial Independence

October 4, 2024_ Leading bar associations in Islamabad have rejected the recent constitutional changes, vowing to actively resist their...

Pakistan: Islamabad Lawyers Oppose Constitutional Amendments to Defend Judicial Independence
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 4, 2024_ Leading bar associations in Islamabad have rejected the recent constitutional changes, vowing to actively resist their implementation. Representatives of the associations expressed concerns at a press conference that the changes could undermine the independence of the judiciary by reducing the powers of the Supreme Court. Lawyers have also announced a National Bar Congress on October 7 to mobilize support against the changes, Pakistan Today reported. The legal associations have accused the changes of favoring politically aligned judges, threatening the integrity of Pakistan's judiciary.

constitutional changes Pakistan Today reported resist Islamabad
