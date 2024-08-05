Pakistan: Islamabad remembers the Yaum-e-Istehsal and denounces the violations in Kashmir

05 August 2024_ Pakistani leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, commemorated the Yaum-e-Istehsal, highlighting human rights violations in Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. During the celebrations, it was highlighted that August 5 marks five years since the tightening of Indian occupation and changing the special status of the region. The officials reiterated Pakistan's moral and political support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for the right to self-determination, as stipulated in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. The news is reported by thenews.com.pk. Pakistan continues to call on the international community to intervene to stop human rights violations and ensure compliance with UN resolutions regarding Kashmir.