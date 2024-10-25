Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Islamabad requests $1 billion from IMF to manage economic crises

October 25, 2024_ Pakistan has formally requested about $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to access a fund for low- and...

Pakistan: Islamabad requests $1 billion from IMF to manage economic crises
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
October 25, 2024_ Pakistan has formally requested about $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to access a fund for low- and middle-income countries. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed that the IMF has already approved a $7 billion rescue package for the country, with additional funds available through the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST). Islamabad is also in talks with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to upgrade the credit of a planned Panda bond, marking Pakistan’s first foray into Chinese capital markets. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk, highlighting the economic challenges of Pakistan, which has faced a default crisis and high inflation in recent years.

