Pakistan: Islamabad seals Red Zone ahead of PTI protests

October 03, 2024_ Islamabad's Red Zone has been sealed again in anticipation of anticipated protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Containers have been placed on the roads leading to the Red Zone, with only Margalla Road remaining open. Citizens have faced considerable difficulty in reaching their workplaces and educational institutions due to long queues of vehicles. Despite the restrictions, the PTI leadership has confirmed its intention to go ahead with the planned rallies in Punjab. This was reported by tribune.com.pk. Authorities in the capital Islamabad have imposed a ban on gatherings and processions in the restricted areas, drawing attention to public safety.