Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Islamabad supports Tehran's call for extraordinary OIC meeting after Haniyeh assassination

03 August 2024_ Pakistan has extended its support to Iran's call for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)...

04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
03 August 2024_ Pakistan has extended its support to Iran's call for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that Islamabad shares Tehran's concerns and strongly condemned the killing. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan's National Assembly both denounced the act as a violation of international law. Iran has requested Pakistan's participation in the OIC meeting, in which Islamabad will actively participate, as reported by Pakistan Today. Haniyeh's assassination, which occurred against a backdrop of growing regional tension, sparked strong reactions in Iran, where supreme leader Ali Khamenei promised severe retaliation.

