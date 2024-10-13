Pakistan: Islamabad to host 23rd Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

October 12, 2024_ Islamabad is gearing up to host the 23rd Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on October 15-16, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. This high-level meeting will be attended by global leaders and representatives of member states, including China, Russia and India, with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation. Security and traffic management measures have been stepped up to ensure a smooth event, with over 1,100 traffic police officers mobilised in Islamabad. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. This summit is an important opportunity for Pakistan to demonstrate its capacity to host international events and strengthen its role in the SCO.