Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Islamabad to host 23rd Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

October 12, 2024_ Islamabad is gearing up to host the 23rd Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on...

Pakistan: Islamabad to host 23rd Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ Islamabad is gearing up to host the 23rd Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on October 15-16, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. This high-level meeting will be attended by global leaders and representatives of member states, including China, Russia and India, with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation. Security and traffic management measures have been stepped up to ensure a smooth event, with over 1,100 traffic police officers mobilised in Islamabad. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. This summit is an important opportunity for Pakistan to demonstrate its capacity to host international events and strengthen its role in the SCO.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Islamabad host is gearing up leva finanziaria
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza