Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Islamabad, Ulaanbaatar strengthen bilateral ties with joint commission

October 17, 2024_ Pakistan and Mongolia have agreed to establish a Joint Ministerial Commission to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade,...

18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
October 17, 2024_ Pakistan and Mongolia have agreed to establish a Joint Ministerial Commission to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, tourism, agriculture and mining. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Mongolian counterpart Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene in Islamabad. During the meeting, Shehbaz proposed declaring 2025 as the Year of Pakistan-Mongolia Friendship to strengthen ties between the two countries. Oyun-Erdene expressed his desire to build stronger relations through joint efforts. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between Pakistan and Mongolia, two nations with distinct histories and cultures.

