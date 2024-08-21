Pakistan: IT Investments Rise, But Gap with India Remains Significant

August 21, 2024_ Pakistan has raised around $10 million for its IT startups, while India has raised $1 billion, highlighting a significant gap between the two countries in the sector. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s comments on accelerating the Islamabad Technology Park project are a major boost for the sector. Similar projects could bring significant benefits, as demonstrated by the Arfa Kareem Tower in Lahore, which has revitalized the local IT industry. However, a comprehensive policy and commitment to meritocracy is needed to support a thriving IT industry. This news is reported by nation.com.pk. Pakistan faces significant challenges in attracting talent and investment, including the need for specialized infrastructure and high-quality education.