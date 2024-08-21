Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: IT Investments Rise, But Gap with India Remains Significant

August 21, 2024_ Pakistan has raised around $10 million for its IT startups, while India has raised $1 billion, highlighting a significant gap...

Pakistan: IT Investments Rise, But Gap with India Remains Significant
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ Pakistan has raised around $10 million for its IT startups, while India has raised $1 billion, highlighting a significant gap between the two countries in the sector. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s comments on accelerating the Islamabad Technology Park project are a major boost for the sector. Similar projects could bring significant benefits, as demonstrated by the Arfa Kareem Tower in Lahore, which has revitalized the local IT industry. However, a comprehensive policy and commitment to meritocracy is needed to support a thriving IT industry. This news is reported by nation.com.pk. Pakistan faces significant challenges in attracting talent and investment, including the need for specialized infrastructure and high-quality education.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
local it industry .it Pakistan it
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza