Pakistan: Italian and Pakistani mountaineers reach K2 base camp

2 July 2024_ A team of Italian and Pakistani mountaineers reached K2 base camp, starting their commemorative expedition. The team, made up of eight women, hoisted the flags of Pakistan, Italy and the Olympics, accompanied by the Pakistani national anthem. The expedition is led by Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman to climb K2, and includes four Italian mountaineers who passed fitness tests in Italy. Agostino Da Polenza, a well-known Italian mountaineer, praised the initiative, calling it an important step for women in the world of mountaineering. Jasarat.com reports it. The expedition celebrates the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of K2, which took place on 31 July 1954, by Italian mountaineers.