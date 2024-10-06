Pakistan: Italian Artist Nina Enchants Karachi With Her Puppet Show

October 5, 2024_ Nina, an Italian artist, presented her puppet show “I Put My Heart in Two” at the World Culture Festival in Karachi, Pakistan. The event, held at the Karachi Arts Council, featured artists from 40 countries and will end on November 2. Nina shared her experience, talking about the Italian puppet traditions, especially the famous character Pulcinella, a symbol of Neapolitan culture. The news was reported by geo.tv, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the international context. Nina also expressed her appreciation for the warm hospitality of Pakistanis and said that she had enjoyed traditional dishes such as chicken biryani during her stay.