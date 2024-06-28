Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Pakistan: Italian biodiversity project in Gilgit-Baltistan
28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
27 June 2024_ The Italian-funded Biodiversity Safeguarding Project (BSP) supports local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan through eco-tourism and sustainable management of natural resources. The project was presented at a workshop organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan, with the participation of conservation experts and government officials. Romina Khurshid Alam, Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, praised the role of the Embassy of Italy and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) in financing the project. The Ambassador of Italy, Marlina Armelin, underlined the importance of continuous collaboration between Italy and Pakistan for environmental conservation. App.com.pk reports it. The project aims to protect biodiversity and improve the well-being of local communities through sustainable conservation practices.

