Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
Pakistan: Italian delegation discusses climate change with Pakistani government
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ A delegation of four students from the University of Milan met Romina Khurshid Alam, Prime Minister's Climate Change Coordinator, in Islamabad to discuss the challenges of climate change in Pakistan. During the meeting, the socio-economic impacts of climate change and the measures adopted by the Pakistani government to improve the country's resilience were examined. Romina Khurshid illustrated the adaptation strategies, including flood management projects and sustainable agricultural practices. The students expressed gratitude for the information received regarding climate risks and the adaptation measures in place. The news is reported by radio.gov.pk. This meeting highlights the importance of international cooperation in the fight against climate change, a topic of global relevance.

