Pakistan: Italian Puppet Theatre Enchants Karachi's World Culture Festival

04 October 2024_ The World Culture Festival in Karachi hosted an extraordinary puppet theatre performance from Italy, presented by the NINA Theatre company. The Italian artist expressed her joy at realizing a dream of performing in Pakistan, entertaining the audience with fascinating stories told through puppets. The performance also involved children suffering from thalassemia, creating an atmosphere of joy and participation. The news is reported by jang.com.pk. The event, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan in collaboration with the Jang Geo group, highlighted the importance of Italian culture in the Pakistani context.