Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Italian Puppet Theatre Enchants Karachi's World Culture Festival

04 October 2024_ The World Culture Festival in Karachi hosted an extraordinary puppet theatre performance from Italy, presented by the NINA Theatre...

Pakistan: Italian Puppet Theatre Enchants Karachi's World Culture Festival
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 October 2024_ The World Culture Festival in Karachi hosted an extraordinary puppet theatre performance from Italy, presented by the NINA Theatre company. The Italian artist expressed her joy at realizing a dream of performing in Pakistan, entertaining the audience with fascinating stories told through puppets. The performance also involved children suffering from thalassemia, creating an atmosphere of joy and participation. The news is reported by jang.com.pk. The event, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan in collaboration with the Jang Geo group, highlighted the importance of Italian culture in the Pakistani context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian artist The World Culture Festival in Karachi pakistani context theatre performance from Italy
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza