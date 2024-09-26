Pakistan: Italian technological innovation for Pakistani industry

September 26, 2024_ Consul General of Italy in Karachi Danilo Giurdanella attended the inauguration of a new series of advanced diesel engines, the FPT R24 engines, designed to reduce the environmental impact of industries in Pakistan. This initiative, promoted by Power Zone, aims to introduce sustainable and innovative energy solutions, representing the excellence of Made in Italy in the sector. Giurdanella expressed hope for an active presence of FPT Industrial, part of the Iveco Group, in Pakistan for many years to come. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. Trade between Pakistan and Italy has recorded significant growth, with a trade surplus of $624.518 million in 2023.