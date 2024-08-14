Pakistan: Italian Visa Applicants Struggle Over Missing Appointments

August 13, 2024_ In Pakistan, many aspiring students and workers are facing severe difficulties in getting appointments to submit their visa applications for Italy. Among them, Abubakar Mumtaz, a 27-year-old from Islamabad, has already secured admission to a master's program in Italy, but is unable to secure an appointment for his visa application. The situation has led to protests outside the offices of BLS International, the private agency in charge of processing visa applications for Italy. According to official data, over 144,000 Pakistanis currently reside in Italy, attracted by more accessible educational and job opportunities than in other countries. The news was reported by urduwire.com. The growing frustration among visa applicants highlights the need for reforms in the application management system to facilitate access to education and work in Italy.