Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Italy Promotes Green Technology in the Country with New Diesel Engines

September 28, 2024_ Consul General of Italy Danilo Giordani announced the launch of Italian diesel engines in Pakistan, highlighting the importance...

Pakistan: Italy Promotes Green Technology in the Country with New Diesel Engines
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ Consul General of Italy Danilo Giordani announced the launch of Italian diesel engines in Pakistan, highlighting the importance of Italian technology for environmental protection. During the launch event, Giordani highlighted how Italian engines, known for their low carbon emissions, can contribute to a more sustainable environment in Pakistan. The ceremony took place at a local hotel and was attended by key industry figures, including Power Zone CEO Mian Ahsan Ali. The news, reported by dailykhabrain.com.pk, highlights Italy's commitment to strengthening trade and technology ties with Pakistan, a significant step for both nations in the field of sustainability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pakistan launch event Italy Promotes green Technology Italian
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza