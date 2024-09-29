Pakistan: Italy Promotes Green Technology in the Country with New Diesel Engines

September 28, 2024_ Consul General of Italy Danilo Giordani announced the launch of Italian diesel engines in Pakistan, highlighting the importance of Italian technology for environmental protection. During the launch event, Giordani highlighted how Italian engines, known for their low carbon emissions, can contribute to a more sustainable environment in Pakistan. The ceremony took place at a local hotel and was attended by key industry figures, including Power Zone CEO Mian Ahsan Ali. The news, reported by dailykhabrain.com.pk, highlights Italy's commitment to strengthening trade and technology ties with Pakistan, a significant step for both nations in the field of sustainability.