Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami announces protests against inflation

July 30, 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami party leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has warned that anti-inflation protests will spread to Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta if demands are not met within two days. During a press conference in Rawalpindi, he stressed that the sit-ins will continue until their demands are achieved, with the possibility of a march on Islamabad. Naeem criticized the government for its inaction in the face of rising electricity bills and denounced unfair deals with independent power producers. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. His statements highlight the growing frustration of the Pakistani population with the government's economic management.