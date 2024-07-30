Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami announces protests against inflation

July 30, 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami party leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has warned that anti-inflation protests will spread to Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta...

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami announces protests against inflation
30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami party leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has warned that anti-inflation protests will spread to Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta if demands are not met within two days. During a press conference in Rawalpindi, he stressed that the sit-ins will continue until their demands are achieved, with the possibility of a march on Islamabad. Naeem criticized the government for its inaction in the face of rising electricity bills and denounced unfair deals with independent power producers. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. His statements highlight the growing frustration of the Pakistani population with the government's economic management.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his statements highlight press conference Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has not met within
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza