27 July 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said there was no need for new elections in Pakistan and called for the immediate release of protesters arrested by police. During a sit-in in Rawalpindi, he proposed the establishment of a judicial commission based on Form 45 evidence to remove those imposed via Form 47. Rehman criticized the current authorities, saying they have caused divisions among citizens and called for a reduction in public spending to ease the economic burden on citizens. The news is reported by pakistantoday.com.pk. Jamaat-e-Islami is an Islamic political party in Pakistan, known for its conservative positions and its opposition to the policies of the current government.