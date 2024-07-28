Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami calls for the release of protesters and proposes a judicial commission

28 luglio 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
27 July 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said there was no need for new elections in Pakistan and called for the immediate release of protesters arrested by police. During a sit-in in Rawalpindi, he proposed the establishment of a judicial commission based on Form 45 evidence to remove those imposed via Form 47. Rehman criticized the current authorities, saying they have caused divisions among citizens and called for a reduction in public spending to ease the economic burden on citizens. The news is reported by pakistantoday.com.pk. Jamaat-e-Islami is an Islamic political party in Pakistan, known for its conservative positions and its opposition to the policies of the current government.

