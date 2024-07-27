Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami continues protest against electricity bills
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 July 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami, led by Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has intensified its protest in Rawalpindi against high electricity bills and government policies, vowing not to stop until their demands are met. The demonstration, which initially started in Islamabad, was moved to Murree Road due to roadblocks. The government responded by forming a three-member committee to negotiate with the party, but protesters are demanding immediate measures such as closing some independent power producers (IPPs) and reducing taxes on utility bills. The news is reported by samaa.tv. The protest aims to represent the demands of millions of Pakistani citizens affected by an increasingly unsustainable economic system.

