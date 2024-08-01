Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami continues protest against inflation and energy tariffs

July 31, 2024_ The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has extended its sit-in against inflation and rising energy tariffs into its sixth day as the government...

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami continues protest against inflation and energy tariffs
01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 31, 2024_ The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has extended its sit-in against inflation and rising energy tariffs into its sixth day as the government seeks to respond to protesters' demands. JI Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch said the government's technical committee had asked for more time to address the demands, but warned that the JI would stop negotiations if there was no serious attitude. The JI presented ten conditions, including the review of contracts with independent power producers (IPPs) and the reduction of taxes on petroleum products. The news is reported by geo.tv. The JI has also planned further demonstrations across the country, highlighting the economic difficulties the population is facing.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
day as sit in against inflation The JI presented ten conditions July 31
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza