Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami continues protest against inflation and energy tariffs

July 31, 2024_ The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has extended its sit-in against inflation and rising energy tariffs into its sixth day as the government seeks to respond to protesters' demands. JI Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch said the government's technical committee had asked for more time to address the demands, but warned that the JI would stop negotiations if there was no serious attitude. The JI presented ten conditions, including the review of contracts with independent power producers (IPPs) and the reduction of taxes on petroleum products. The news is reported by geo.tv. The JI has also planned further demonstrations across the country, highlighting the economic difficulties the population is facing.