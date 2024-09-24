Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami leader announces action plan against government over energy crisis

September 23, 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said an action plan to address the country's energy crisis will be announced tomorrow. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, he said that despite the improved weather conditions, electricity bills have doubled compared to last year. Rehman accused the government of favoring private investors in the energy sector while ordinary citizens receive no benefits. He also called for a forensic audit of K-Electric and proposed reducing fuel taxes, jang.com.pk reported. The economic situation in Pakistan is dire, with growing discontent among the people over high energy costs and government management.