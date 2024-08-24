Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami seeks help with electricity bills, tax exemptions

August 24, 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide relief for...

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami seeks help with electricity bills, tax exemptions
24 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide relief for electricity bills and exempt the salaried class from taxation. Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, he expressed concern over the deteriorating economic situation and called for an extension of the relief already announced by Punjab province to the national level. Rehman also criticized independent power producers for abusing the public and announced a nationwide strike on August 28 against high bills and government policies, thenews.com.pk reported. The leader also raised concerns over public safety, citing a recent attack on Rahimyar Khan that left 12 policemen dead.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
concerns over public safety Jamaat e Islami leader Speaking at Jamaat e Islami seeks help
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza