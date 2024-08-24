Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami seeks help with electricity bills, tax exemptions

August 24, 2024_ Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide relief for electricity bills and exempt the salaried class from taxation. Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, he expressed concern over the deteriorating economic situation and called for an extension of the relief already announced by Punjab province to the national level. Rehman also criticized independent power producers for abusing the public and announced a nationwide strike on August 28 against high bills and government policies, thenews.com.pk reported. The leader also raised concerns over public safety, citing a recent attack on Rahimyar Khan that left 12 policemen dead.