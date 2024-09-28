Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: JUI-F Does Not Support Qazi Faez Isa in Constitutional Reform

September 27, 2024_ Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and member of the National Assembly, has announced...

Pakistan: JUI-F Does Not Support Qazi Faez Isa in Constitutional Reform
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and member of the National Assembly, has announced that his party will not support Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the ongoing constitutional amendment process. This decision marks a clear position of JUI-F, a Pakistani political party known for its religious and political influence. Haideri’s position could have significant repercussions on the current political debate regarding constitutional reforms in Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. JUI-F is a Sunni party that plays a major role in Pakistani politics, often involved in issues related to Islamic law and civil rights.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his party will major role clear position party
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza