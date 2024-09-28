Pakistan: JUI-F Does Not Support Qazi Faez Isa in Constitutional Reform

September 27, 2024_ Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and member of the National Assembly, has announced that his party will not support Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the ongoing constitutional amendment process. This decision marks a clear position of JUI-F, a Pakistani political party known for its religious and political influence. Haideri’s position could have significant repercussions on the current political debate regarding constitutional reforms in Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. JUI-F is a Sunni party that plays a major role in Pakistani politics, often involved in issues related to Islamic law and civil rights.