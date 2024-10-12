Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: JUI-F proposes changes to govt's constitutional package

October 11, 2024_ Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his willingness to support the government’s constitutional...

October 11, 2024_ Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his willingness to support the government’s constitutional package, provided that his party’s proposals are accepted. Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Fazlur stressed the importance of consensus among political forces to improve the bill. The package seeks to establish a federal constitutional court and fix the term of the Chief Justice of Pakistan at three years. Fazlur said his party may vote in favor of the package if his demands are considered, Pakistan Today reported. The issue of constitutional amendments is of great importance in Pakistan, where political debate is often heated and alliances between parties are crucial for the stability of the government.

